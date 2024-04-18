AIRLINK 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
DFML 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
DGKC 70.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.24%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.1%)
FFL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 116.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.87%)
HUBC 129.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.88%)
KOSM 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.65%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.14%)
PAEL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
PIAA 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
PPL 112.99 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.78%)
PRL 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
PTC 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
SEARL 57.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.24%)
SNGP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.47%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.12%)
TRG 69.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.16%)
UNITY 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,315 Increased By 10.9 (0.15%)
BR30 24,054 Increased By 103.3 (0.43%)
KSE100 70,468 Increased By 134.7 (0.19%)
KSE30 23,159 Increased By 38.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei set for fourth losing session as chip stocks weigh

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2024 10:08am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Thursday, putting it on course for its longest losing streak since October, as chip-sector shares followed global peers lower.

The Nikkei was down 0.48% at 37,779.25 as of 0141 GMT, heading for a fourth straight day of declines. It has fallen 4.35% so far this week, on track for its worst week since December 2022.

Semiconductor shares and other tech stocks sank after Dutch computer chip equipment maker ASML announced new bookings on Wednesday that fell well short of analyst estimates.

Japanese chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron slid 1.29% to be among the Nikkei’s biggest drags. Artificial intelligence-focused startup investor SoftBank Group dropped 3.35% to be another major weight on the index.

Energy shares also fell sharply amid a decline in crude oil prices.

However, the Nikkei managed to pare some early losses as dip buyers emerged.

The broader, less tech-heavy Topix reversed small early losses to be up 0.19%.

A subindex of value shares gained 0.27% while growth stocks added 0.06%.

For the year, the Nikkei remains up 13.22%.

Japanese shares hit near 34-year high on tech gain, weaker yen

“The Japanese market has been strong since the start of the year, so it’s natural for some investors to take profits,” leading to weakness this week, said Kenji Abe, an equities strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“But I’m still sanguine about the outlook for Japanese equities because earnings are quite robust,” Abe added, predicting that dips below 38,000 in the Nikkei will attract “bottom fishing,” and over the next year, the index is likely to climb to 43,000.

The Nikkei rose to a record 41,087.75 on March 22, and had declined 7.61% from that point as of Wednesday’s close.

The earnings season began earlier this month with retailers headlining early reports.

Tech names are due from next week, although the bulk of company announcements come in mid-May.

Tokyo stocks Japan stocks Japan's Nikkei share average

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei set for fourth losing session as chip stocks weigh

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

Demand & supply side: More work needs to be done: IMF official

Aurangzeb meets Donald Lu, other US officials

Global financial leaders vow support for Pakistan

World Bank concerned over delay in EDEIP completion for 3 Discos

Oil stabilises after sharp drop on demand concerns, easing of Middle East tension

UAE reels for a third day after record-breaking storm

FCA: CPPA-G plans to ‘extract’ Rs23bn from consumers

‘Kindly refrain from emailing Mr. Porter and Ms. Kozack...,’ IMF tells BR

SAB to link surplus sugar export to price stability in country

Read more stories