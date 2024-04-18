Ministries, divisions told to surrender funds on May 15th

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry has directed all the ministries and divisions to surrender the current financial year’s funds now on 15th May 2024 instead of 31st May.

The Finance Division Budget Wing in a priority letter to all the ministries and divisions has directed that the last date for surrender of funds is being revised and may now be read as 15th May 2024 instead of 31st May 2024. Principal Accounting Officers have been requested to kindly ensure that all surrender orders are issued and communicated to the director budget computerization latest by 15th May 2024 for entry into SAP system. The letter was issued with the approval of the finance secretary.