JP Morgan seminar: Aurangzeb outlines three key reform areas

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Wednesday said the government is committed to economic reforms to sustainable economic development in the country.

The minister spoke at the JP Morgan seminar on Pakistans Economic Policy Outlook.

He outlined three important reform areas, ie, taxation, energy and privatization, said a press release issued here.

The minister highlighted positive economic indicators including strong performance of the agriculture sector, diminishing inflationary pressures, stable exchange rate, declining trade deficit and strong remittances.

He said the government was committed to entering into a larger and extended programme with the IMF.

