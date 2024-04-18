Saudi Arabia’s role in IK’s ouster: PTI distances itself from Marwat’s views

ISLAMABAD: The central leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday distanced itself from the views expressed by firebrand party leader Sher Afzal Marwat in a private television programme regarding Saudi Arabia’s alleged role in April 2022 regime change operation, to oust Imran Khan from power.

The statement from the party comes after Marwat said that Saudi Arabia and the United States played a role to oust Imran Khan from power in April 2022.

This statement coincided with a high-profile visit from Saudi Arabia led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

In a statement issued here, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan asserting that Marwat's views do not reflect the party’s strategy or stance in any manner, added: “Marwat’s statement is his personal opinion and not endorsed by the PTI leadership or its members at any level”.

Hasan highlighted the importance of Pakistan's relationship with Saudi Arabia, terming it as one of the country's closest and most trusted brotherly Islamic nations.

He underlined the mutual respect, trust, and brotherhood between PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman, which the party values highly.

He reiterated PTI's commitment to fostering close cooperation and brotherhood between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The party expressed well wishes for the welfare and development of Saudi leadership and people, reaffirming PTI's dedication to playing a constructive role in this regard.

The latest development adds to a series of controversies involving Marwat, who has previously caused internal discord within the party.

