Discos: minister irked by over-billing

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Shah has expressed anger and concern over over-billing to consumers by Hesco, Sepco and K-Electric.

Presiding over a meeting of the Energy Department Wednesday, he directed the officers to immediately meet the concerned officials of HESCO, SEPCO and K Electric regards over-billing, take concrete steps to stop issuing of inflated bills to consumers, and ensure refund of collected over-billing amount.

Apart from this, ensure immediate steps to install digital meters for government and non-government consumers, who have already been charged for installation of digital meters, he said.

Shah said that no organisation can ever be allowed to steal people’s hard earned money in this way. According to the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government is taking all possible steps to provide relief to the people, he said.

