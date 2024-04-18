AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
DFML 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.37%)
DGKC 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.72%)
FFBL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.61%)
FFL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.58%)
MLCF 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
OGDC 131.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.76%)
PAEL 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PIAA 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.48%)
PPL 112.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.57%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.36%)
SNGP 65.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.22%)
SSGC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
TELE 8.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
TRG 69.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,304 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 23,950 Decreased By -155.6 (-0.65%)
KSE100 70,333 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 23,121 Decreased By -82 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-18

Discos: minister irked by over-billing

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2024 03:24am

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Shah has expressed anger and concern over over-billing to consumers by Hesco, Sepco and K-Electric.

Presiding over a meeting of the Energy Department Wednesday, he directed the officers to immediately meet the concerned officials of HESCO, SEPCO and K Electric regards over-billing, take concrete steps to stop issuing of inflated bills to consumers, and ensure refund of collected over-billing amount.

Apart from this, ensure immediate steps to install digital meters for government and non-government consumers, who have already been charged for installation of digital meters, he said.

Shah said that no organisation can ever be allowed to steal people’s hard earned money in this way. According to the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government is taking all possible steps to provide relief to the people, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KE DISCOS Syed Nasir Shah SEPCO HESCO

Comments

200 characters

Discos: minister irked by over-billing

Demand & supply side: More work needs to be done: IMF official

Global financial leaders vow support

WB concerned over delay in EDEIP completion for 3 Discos

APTMA tells finance minister how it looks at new IMF programme

Ministries, divisions told to surrender funds on May 15th

FCA: CPPA-G plans to ‘extract’ Rs23bn from consumers

Aurangzeb-led team to meet US official Donald Lu?

‘Kindly refrain from emailing Mr. Porter and Ms. Kozack...,’ IMF tells BR

SAB to link surplus sugar export to price stability in country

Jul’23-Feb’24 period: SRB collection grows 33pc to Rs145.3bn YoY

Read more stories