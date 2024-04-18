AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
President to address joint-sitting today

Naveed Butt Published 18 Apr, 2024 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari today (Thursday) will address the joint sitting of the Parliament. Under Article 56(3) of the Constitution, the President shall address a joint session of Parliament at the commencement of the parliamentary year after general elections. The joint-sitting of the Parliament would be held at 4:00 pm.

According to Presidency’s media wing, President Zardari also called the session of the National Assembly on the next day (Friday) of joint-sitting of the Parliament at 10:30 am. The President called the session of the National Assembly under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution. As for the joint sitting of the Parliament, this will be President Zardari’s record seventh address to the joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate.

During his five-year stint in the Presidency from 2008 to 2013, he had already addressed the parliament six times.

