AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
DFML 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.37%)
DGKC 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.72%)
FFBL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.61%)
FFL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.58%)
MLCF 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
OGDC 131.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.76%)
PAEL 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PIAA 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.48%)
PPL 112.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.57%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.36%)
SNGP 65.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.22%)
SSGC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
TELE 8.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
TRG 69.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,304 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 23,950 Decreased By -155.6 (-0.65%)
KSE100 70,333 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 23,121 Decreased By -82 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2024-04-18

24th ITCN Asia 2024: Zohaib highlights IT, ITeS investment prospects

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2024 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: The country is expecting leads and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth around $500 million in IT and ITeS investments, acquisitions, export orders, outsourcing contracts, Joint Ventures (JVs) and other strategic collaborations during the “24th ITCN Asia 2024”.

This was stated by Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) while briefing media who also apprised that ITCN Asia has assumed the importance as one of Pakistan’s flagship tech events. This year in Lahore, 800 companies are participating with their 2000 plus brands – including top multinational IT and tech conglomerates, he added.

Khan added that the 3-day event “24th ITCN Asia in Lahore 2024” will be held in Expo Centre during April 18–20 and will be jointly supported by the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT), SIFC, PSEB, P@SHA, Tech Destination Pakistan and e-commerce gateway Pakistan to make it an international success – as 75+ prominent international delegates are coming to Pakistan for the event.

Khan further stated that there will be 20 knowledge and conference sessions as part of the event as diverse as AI Summit, Global Security Symposium, Gaming Roundtable, Skills Roundtable, Investor Summit, Digital Health, Proptech, Freelancer Summit and Made in Pakistan Roundtable.

P@SHA will be organizing their landmark Policy Jirga and Policy Roundtables in association with HBL.

P@SHA Chief highlighted that giants of the IT industry from the world over and Pakistan like Microsoft, Inbox, Redhat, TP-Link, Lenovo, HP, Netsol, Abacus and Dell are part of the event; and, 45,000 plus trade & commercial visitors and 500 governmental representatives are slated to visit the exposition.

Khan pointed out the initiatives under SIFC as the game-changer for investments into Pakistan and commended the forthcoming approach of the Saudi investors as sign of true complementary economies.

Deemah Al Yahya, Secretary General of Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), will be the guest of honour of 24th ITCN Asia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSEB MoUs ITeS Muhammad Zohaib Khan SIFC ITCN Asia 2024

Comments

200 characters

24th ITCN Asia 2024: Zohaib highlights IT, ITeS investment prospects

Demand & supply side: More work needs to be done: IMF official

Global financial leaders vow support

WB concerned over delay in EDEIP completion for 3 Discos

APTMA tells finance minister how it looks at new IMF programme

Ministries, divisions told to surrender funds on May 15th

FCA: CPPA-G plans to ‘extract’ Rs23bn from consumers

Aurangzeb-led team to meet US official Donald Lu?

‘Kindly refrain from emailing Mr. Porter and Ms. Kozack...,’ IMF tells BR

SAB to link surplus sugar export to price stability in country

Jul’23-Feb’24 period: SRB collection grows 33pc to Rs145.3bn YoY

Read more stories