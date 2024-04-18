24th ITCN Asia 2024: Zohaib highlights IT, ITeS investment prospects

ISLAMABAD: The country is expecting leads and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth around $500 million in IT and ITeS investments, acquisitions, export orders, outsourcing contracts, Joint Ventures (JVs) and other strategic collaborations during the “24th ITCN Asia 2024”.

This was stated by Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) while briefing media who also apprised that ITCN Asia has assumed the importance as one of Pakistan’s flagship tech events. This year in Lahore, 800 companies are participating with their 2000 plus brands – including top multinational IT and tech conglomerates, he added.

Khan added that the 3-day event “24th ITCN Asia in Lahore 2024” will be held in Expo Centre during April 18–20 and will be jointly supported by the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT), SIFC, PSEB, P@SHA, Tech Destination Pakistan and e-commerce gateway Pakistan to make it an international success – as 75+ prominent international delegates are coming to Pakistan for the event.

Khan further stated that there will be 20 knowledge and conference sessions as part of the event as diverse as AI Summit, Global Security Symposium, Gaming Roundtable, Skills Roundtable, Investor Summit, Digital Health, Proptech, Freelancer Summit and Made in Pakistan Roundtable.

P@SHA will be organizing their landmark Policy Jirga and Policy Roundtables in association with HBL.

P@SHA Chief highlighted that giants of the IT industry from the world over and Pakistan like Microsoft, Inbox, Redhat, TP-Link, Lenovo, HP, Netsol, Abacus and Dell are part of the event; and, 45,000 plus trade & commercial visitors and 500 governmental representatives are slated to visit the exposition.

Khan pointed out the initiatives under SIFC as the game-changer for investments into Pakistan and commended the forthcoming approach of the Saudi investors as sign of true complementary economies.

Deemah Al Yahya, Secretary General of Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), will be the guest of honour of 24th ITCN Asia.

