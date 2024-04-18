KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 26.704 billion and the number of lots traded was 20,122.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 14.989 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.008 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.829 billion), Silver (PKR 2.591 billion),Platinum (PKR 1.215 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.117billion), Natural Gas (PKR 277.567million),DJ (PKR 190.708 million),SP 500 (PKR 188.685 million), Copper (PKR 105.786 million), Palladium (PKR 85.758 million), Japan Equity (PKR 85.669 million)and Brent (PKR 19.296 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 19 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 31.417 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024