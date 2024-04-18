AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
DFML 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.37%)
DGKC 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.72%)
FFBL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.61%)
FFL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.58%)
MLCF 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
OGDC 131.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.76%)
PAEL 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PIAA 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.48%)
PPL 112.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.57%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.36%)
SNGP 65.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.22%)
SSGC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
TELE 8.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
TRG 69.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,304 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 23,950 Decreased By -155.6 (-0.65%)
KSE100 70,333 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 23,121 Decreased By -82 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-18

Copper, aluminium climb as dollar slips

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2024 03:24am

LONDON: Copper and aluminium prices rose in London on Wednesday as support from a weaker US dollar offset concerns about demand from top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was 0.9% higher at $9,550 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading, reversing Tuesday declines caused by slower-than-expected China’s industrial output growth.

The metal, used in power and construction, is up 11.5% since the start of 2024 after its March-April rally drove the price to $9,640.50, the highest level since June 2022, on Monday.

The dollar edged down but was still close to its 5-1/2-month high after Federal Reserve officials reiterated interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer. Weaker US currency makes dollar-denominated metals more attractive to buyers using other currencies.

LME aluminium added 0.1% to $2,563 a ton in official activity as the market kept digesting the US and Britain’s move to ban the LME and CME from accepting newly produced Russian aluminium. Aluminium touched $2,728, a 22-month high, on Monday.

As China’s unwrought aluminium exports to the US have been tiny in recent years, the market largely ignored the news that US President Joe Biden would call for sharply higher tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium as part of a package of policies aimed at pleasing steelworkers in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

However, the Biden administration would also press Mexico to prohibit China from selling its metal products indirectly through the US’s southern neighbour. Uncertainty about post-sanctions changes for overall Russian supply and delivery to the LME-registered warehouses may still cause some volatility in the metal in coming days, said ING commodities analyst Ewa Manthey.

“However, we think the market will adapt to the new dynamics while Russian material will continue to find new sanction-neutral buyers,” she added.

For now, LME data showed that investors gave notification over the last two days they wanted to remove nearly 90,000 tons of aluminium from the warehouses in Gwangyang, South Korea, which traders say is a popular location to store Russian material.

Zinc rose 1.2% to $2,805, lead gained 0.5% to $2,159, tin was up 1.1% at $32,165, and nickel added 1.6% to $18,000.

Copper aluminium ZINC LME

Comments

200 characters

Copper, aluminium climb as dollar slips

Demand & supply side: More work needs to be done: IMF official

Global financial leaders vow support

WB concerned over delay in EDEIP completion for 3 Discos

APTMA tells finance minister how it looks at new IMF programme

Ministries, divisions told to surrender funds on May 15th

FCA: CPPA-G plans to ‘extract’ Rs23bn from consumers

Aurangzeb-led team to meet US official Donald Lu?

‘Kindly refrain from emailing Mr. Porter and Ms. Kozack...,’ IMF tells BR

SAB to link surplus sugar export to price stability in country

Jul’23-Feb’24 period: SRB collection grows 33pc to Rs145.3bn YoY

Read more stories