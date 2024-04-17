AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
DFML 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.37%)
DGKC 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.72%)
FFBL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.61%)
FFL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.58%)
MLCF 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
OGDC 131.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.76%)
PAEL 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PIAA 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.48%)
PPL 112.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.57%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.36%)
SNGP 65.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.22%)
SSGC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
TELE 8.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
TRG 69.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,304 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 23,950 Decreased By -155.6 (-0.65%)
KSE100 70,333 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 23,121 Decreased By -82 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Qatar says Gaza ceasefire talks at ‘delicate phase’

Reuters Published April 17, 2024 Updated April 17, 2024 03:31pm

DUBAI: Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Wednesday talks on a Gaza ceasefire and a release of hostages are at a “delicate phase”.

“We are trying as much as possible to address this stumbling block,” he added, without giving further details.

Qatar’s premier condemned what he described as the policy of “collective punishment” still followed by Israel in its aggression against the enclave’s Palestinian Hamas group and the latest escalation in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The ceasefire discussions, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, are continuing as a humanitarian crisis devastates Palestinians in Gaza with severe shortages of food, medicine and hospital care.

33,899 Palestinians killed in Israel’s Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says

The war was triggered when Hamas burst into southern Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, and killed 1,200 people and took 253 hostages into the enclave, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel has retaliated with aggression that has killed almost 34,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

Qatar Egypt Hamas Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani Gaza health authorities Gaza ceasefire Hamas attack Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict Israeli occupied West Bank delicate phase

Comments

200 characters

Qatar says Gaza ceasefire talks at ‘delicate phase’

US urges Pakistan to prioritise, expand economic reforms

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

Letter to finance minister: APTMA calls for ‘export-centric’ policies

Toshakhana vehicle reference: NAB clears Nawaz Sharif

Thunderstorm, rain expected in Karachi from today

Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains

Dhaka-based Bank Asia looks to acquire Bank Alfalah Bangladesh

Oil dips as demand worries outweigh Middle East supply risks

Higher gains on securities: UBL’s profit up 12% during Jan-March

Read more stories