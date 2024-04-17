Thunderstorm, rain expected in Karachi from today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has pedicted thunderstorm and light to moderate intensity rain with isolated heavy falls in Karachi today.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the PMD said a westerly wave is affecting Balochistan and under its influence Karachi may likely receive thunderstorm or rain from today (Wednesday) till Friday morning.

Other areas that are also likely to get rain include Jamshoro, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Mitiari, T.M khan, T. Allayar, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Sukkur and Ghotki districts.

Meanwhile, the PMD also warned of flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of several areas of Balochistan.

“Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/Streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan and Manshera from 18th to 20th April,” the weather report said.

“Possibility of landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and may affect the vulnerable locations from 18th to 21st April.”

On Monday, the Met office had predicted rain-wind/thunderstorm in Karachi from April 17 (today) till April 19.