AIRLINK 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
BOP 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
DFML 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.37%)
DGKC 69.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 19.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.92%)
FFBL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.49%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 130.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.92%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.05%)
OGDC 131.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.68%)
PAEL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
PIAA 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.96%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.27%)
PRL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.97%)
PTC 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
SEARL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SNGP 65.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.19%)
SSGC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
TELE 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPLP 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
TRG 69.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.29%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.8%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,317 Decreased By -0.4 (-0%)
BR30 24,021 Decreased By -85.1 (-0.35%)
KSE100 70,490 Increased By 6.6 (0.01%)
KSE30 23,176 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Toshakhana vehicle reference: NAB clears Nawaz Sharif

BR Web Desk Published 17 Apr, 2024 01:53pm

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) gave on Wednesday a clean chit to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana vehicle reference, Aaj News reported.

NAB submitted a report regarding the Toshakhana reference to the accountability court today.

As per the report, in 2008, then-premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani had offered Nawaz to buy a car, at which the latter did so from the federal transport pool and not the Toshakhana.

The burea urged the accountability court to acquit or discharge Nawaz from the reference.

NAB had filed the Toshakhana reference against President Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz, Gilani, and others for allegedly acquiring three vehicles including BMW 750 Li model 2004, Toyota Lexus Jeep 472 model 2007 gifted by the embassy of United Arab Emirates (UAE), and BMW 760 LI model 2008 gifted by embassy of Libya and gifts from Toshakhana.

Toshakhana is an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited.

National Accountability Bureau Toshakhana case Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

Toshakhana vehicle reference: NAB clears Nawaz Sharif

World Bank, Pakistan agree to rolling country framework plan for 10 years: Finance Division

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

24.8pc inflation forecast: IMF projects 2pc growth

Saudi Arabia agrees to build strong partnership

Jul-Feb LSM posts negative growth YoY

Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains

Oil prices dip as demand concerns outweigh Middle East supply fears

Riyadh eyes significant investment in Pakistan: Saudi FM

Investment: KSA assured of maximum support, facilitation

Read more stories