Toshakhana vehicle reference: NAB clears Nawaz Sharif

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) gave on Wednesday a clean chit to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana vehicle reference, Aaj News reported.

NAB submitted a report regarding the Toshakhana reference to the accountability court today.

As per the report, in 2008, then-premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani had offered Nawaz to buy a car, at which the latter did so from the federal transport pool and not the Toshakhana.

The burea urged the accountability court to acquit or discharge Nawaz from the reference.

NAB had filed the Toshakhana reference against President Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz, Gilani, and others for allegedly acquiring three vehicles including BMW 750 Li model 2004, Toyota Lexus Jeep 472 model 2007 gifted by the embassy of United Arab Emirates (UAE), and BMW 760 LI model 2008 gifted by embassy of Libya and gifts from Toshakhana.

Toshakhana is an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited.