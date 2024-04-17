AIRLINK 67.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
BOP 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
DFML 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.17%)
DGKC 70.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.49%)
FCCL 19.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
HBL 116.62 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.8%)
HUBC 131.24 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.56%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.58%)
MLCF 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.97%)
OGDC 132.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.76%)
PAEL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 26.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.08%)
PPL 113.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
PRL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.38%)
PTC 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
SEARL 59.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
SNGP 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
SSGC 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
TRG 69.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.92%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,317 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 24,099 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.03%)
KSE100 70,458 Decreased By -26 (-0.04%)
KSE30 23,194 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.04%)
Palm oil falls for fourth session to hit six-week low

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2024 11:21am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday to hit their lowest in six weeks, weighed down by weak demand as competitive pricing of rival edible oils weighed.

Malaysian palm oil futures down

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 87 ringgit, or 2.14%, to 3,987 ringgit ($832.19) a metric ton by 0332 GMT, hitting its lowest since March 6.

Fundamentals

  • An El Nino weather event has ended, Australian weather authorities said on Tuesday, adding that they were uncertain if a La Nina phenomenon would form later this year, as other forecasters have predicted.

  • Oil prices eased in early trade as worries about global demand due to weak economic momentum in China and fading hopes for US interest rate cuts in the near term outweighed supply fears on heightened tensions in the Middle East.

  • Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. * Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.2%, while its palm oil contract also eased 1.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.07%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Palm oil may seek support at 4,039 ringgit per metric ton, and start a bounce, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

