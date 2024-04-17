Palm oil falls for fourth session to hit six-week low

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday to hit their lowest in six weeks, weighed down by weak demand as competitive pricing of rival edible oils weighed.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 87 ringgit, or 2.14%, to 3,987 ringgit ($832.19) a metric ton by 0332 GMT, hitting its lowest since March 6.

