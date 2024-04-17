Dubai International Airport says it is experiencing significant disruption due to bad weather

DUBAI: Dubai International Airport (DXB) said on Wednesday that it was experiencing significant disruption due to bad weather and was working to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

Flights are delayed/diverted and impacted by displaced crew, DXB said in a statement, adding that recovery would take some time.

DXB was temporarily diverting arriving flights on Tuesday evening because of a storm and operations were suspended for 25 minutes earlier in the day.