10 years in a row: Dubai International Airport named world’s busiest

For the tenth consecutive time, the Dubai International Airport (DXB) was named the busiest in the world for 2023 by the Airports Council International (ACI) when it comes to international passengers.

According to the report, 86 million passengers went through the hub last year, an increase of 31.7% when compared to 2022. DXB was followed by London Heathrow, Amsterdam, Paris and Singapore.

“While this milestone was greatly anticipated, its official confirmation instils us with great pride,” said Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths.

“DXB is proud to uphold its status as the world’s foremost international airport for an unparalleled ten years. Throughout this decade, DXB has surpassed many records and attained numerous milestones, from welcoming our billionth passenger to introducing new terminals and facilities, collaborating with numerous airlines to broaden connectivity to diverse global destinations, all the while enhancing every aspect of the airport experience for our guests,” he added.

He also said the airport’s success owes much to the collective efforts of all service partners within the airport community and the broader aviation, travel, and tourism sectors.

Looking ahead, he said the airport’s focus is clear: “We are determined to maintain DXB’s dominant position for the next decade and beyond. Through sustained collaboration and innovation, we are poised to shape the future of global aviation, ensuring DXB remains synonymous with excellence across every facet of the passenger journey.”

Earlier, Reuters had reported that Dubai, the biggest tourism and trade hub in the Middle East, was quick to reopen after the pandemic. That, along with an influx of Russians and business professionals as well as relaxed social and visa rules, helped fuel an economic recovery that has also seen property prices and rents balloon. DXB is connected to 262 destinations across 104 countries through 102 international carriers, the statement said.

Meanwhile, as per the ACI report, for the first time Dubai came in second place for total passengers overall, both domestic and international, behind Atlanta.

“Global air travel in 2023 was chiefly fuelled by the international segment, propelled by several factors,” said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said.

“Among these were the anticipated benefits from China’s reopening and a growing inclination towards travel despite macroeconomic conditions,” he noted, adding that “while perennial leaders from the US continue to dominate the top 10 busiest airports for passengers, notably Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport retaining its number one position, there are notable shifts. Dubai International Airport jumped to second rank for the first time.”