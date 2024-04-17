Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a minor gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 278.22 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee had registered a marginal decline to settle at 278.29 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected Pakistan’s GDP growth rate at 2% for the current fiscal year compared to -0.2% in the fiscal year 2023. It also projected a decline in inflation, i.e., from 29.2% to 24.8%, and unemployment from 8.5% to 8%.

Internationally, the US dollar was broadly steady on Wednesday, keeping the yen rooted near 34-year lows after comments from Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, suggested U.S. interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer.

Top US central bank officials including Powell backed away on Tuesday from providing any guidance on when interest rates may be cut, saying instead that monetary policy needs to be restrictive for longer, dashing investor hopes for significant easing this year.

The comments follow a slew of data in recent weeks that highlight the strength of US economy along with persistent inflation.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was last at 106.33, just below the five month peak of 106.51 touched on Tuesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended losses in early trade on Wednesday as worries about global demand due to weak economic momentum in China and a likely rise in US commercial stockpiles outweighed supply fears from heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Brent futures for June slipped 56 cents, or 0.62%, to $89.46 a barrel by 0337 GMT, while US crude futures for May fell 63 cents, or 0.74%, to $84.73 a barrel.

Oil prices have softened so far this week as economic headwinds pressured investor sentiment, curbing gains from geopolitical tensions, with eyes on how Israel might respond to Iran’s attack over the weekend.

This is an intra-day update