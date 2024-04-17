AIRLINK 67.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.73%)
BOP 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
DFML 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.17%)
DGKC 70.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.34%)
FCCL 19.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
HBL 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.12%)
HUBC 131.15 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.58%)
MLCF 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.86%)
OGDC 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.71%)
PAEL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 26.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.4%)
PPL 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.57%)
PRL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (5.56%)
PTC 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
SEARL 59.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
SNGP 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
SSGC 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
TRG 69.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
UNITY 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.22%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,317 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 24,099 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.03%)
KSE100 70,458 Decreased By -26 (-0.04%)
KSE30 23,194 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.04%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei slips in choppy session as caution prevails

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2024 10:09am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average was on track for a third consecutive day of losses on Wednesday, as tensions in the Middle East continued to weigh on sentiment and investors took profit before Japan’s earnings season kicks into high gear.

Although the benchmark index started the day in positive territory, rebounding from Tuesday’s eight-week low, caution quickly took hold.

The Nikkei was down 0.2% at 38,404.45 by the midday break.

The broader Topix was down 0.6% at 2681.54.

Uncertainty on how the situation in the Middle East will unfold has weighed on sentiment this week as geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel rise.

At the same time, investors may be cautious as Japan’s earning season heats up, analysts said, with key companies such as chip-testing equipment maker Advantest due to report next week.

“We see some market weakness this season” as companies publish guidance for the new fiscal year, leading to some profit-taking ahead of earnings, said Kenji Abe, an analyst at Daiwa Securities.

The index will likely stay pinned in the 38,000-point range in the near term, he added.

US stocks were mixed overnight as Treasury yields continued to climb, giving the Nikkei little support.

Nikkei drops 1pc on Uniqlo owner tumble

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that monetary policy needs to be restrictive for longer, further dashing hopes of significant interest rate cuts this year.

Losses were widespread in the morning session, with only 63 of the Nikkei’s 225 constituents climbing, and many index heavyweights dragged.

Among individual stocks, Advantest was down 1.4%, while telecommunications company KDDI fell 1.1%.

Sony Group Corp declined 2.3%.

Fanuc Corp, which makes factory automation machinery, fell 2%.

Meanwhile, Resonac Holdings jumped 14.2% after the chemical company raised its revenue forecast for 2024. So far, the Nikkei is up 15% for the year.

