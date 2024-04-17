Riyadh eyes significant investment in Pakistan: Saudi FM

ISLAMABAD: Expressing confidence in the productive discussions with Pakistani authorities, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Tuesday said that there is a significant opportunity to increase the level of investment, which is already on the table by overcoming “hurdles”.

Speaking at a joint news conference along with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar following a series of meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and interaction with Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Saudi foreign minister expressed the confidence the discussions will deliver significant benefits for both countries.

He said that he and his delegation had a productive series of meetings with Pakistani leadership and counterparts, adding that they stressed on importance and strategic depth of bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the Kingdom’s commitment to further exploring avenues to deepen this relationship.

Saudi FM-led delegation arrives in Pakistan

“We are extremely impressed by the very proactive attitude that we saw in our meetings, especially with the Special Investment Facilitation Council and a very strong business-focused approach on addressing challenges and opportunities and highlighting the work we can do together,” the Saudi foreign minister said.

“I feel very confident that the results of this visit and the results of the work being done between the two respective teams with this attitude, with this approach of focus on results and overcoming hurdles will deliver significant benefits for both of our countries and it will significantly accelerate the process of achieving those investments that we’re looking at together.

I can say that there is (a) significant opportunity to increase the level of investment that is already on the table,” he further stated. He said that this was a very positive visit from the Saudi’s perspective, adding that the engagement they had so far laid the groundwork for significant and important work to be done in the next few months in order to achieve all of the potential that exists.

He said that Saudi Arabia strongly believes in the potential that Pakistan holds, especially, in the economic development side there is a lot of untapped potential, which needs to be utilised. “Working together, we will do what we can with our colleagues in the government of Pakistan to make that happen,” he added. He also thanked the Pakistani authorities for their insights into the “excellent opportunities” regarding investment that could be potentially realised.

He stated that during the meeting with Foreign Minister Dar, they discussed all issues of mutual interest, regional and international affairs. “As usual, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia see eye to eye. We have an outlook that is unified by our fraternal relationship, brotherhood and also our shared outlook on geopolitics. So, we will continue to work together for our economic prosperity but also for (the) security of our region and the world,” the Saudi Foreign Minister further stated.

Responding to a question about the situation in the Middle East, the Saudi foreign minister strongly criticised the “double standards” of the world with regard to the situation in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire.

“What can I say about Gaza, except that the international efforts towards the ceasefire are not enough… 33,000 civilians have been killed and we are now actively discussing the potential for famine in Gaza. Again famine which means people starving to death because humanitarian assistance is not reaching them,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024