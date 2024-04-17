Amending hiring rules approved for SPPS recruitments

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved amendments in hiring rules for headhunting in Special Professional Pay Scales (SPPS) 1, II, III and IV in ten Ministries at a lump sum package of up to Rs 2 million per month.

However, Prime Minister has been empowered to relax the rules/ policy where he considers it necessary for headhunting.

Remuneration for SPPS-1 all-inclusive will be Rs 1.5-2 million, SPPS-II, Rs 1.0-1.49 million, SPPS-III Rs 0.5-0.99 million and SPPS -IV up to Rs 0.5 million per month.

According to the Establishment Division, on the recommendation of the “Committee for finalisation of proposal for increasing talent pool in the federal government through amendments in Special Professional Pay Scales (SPPS)/ Guidelines/ Policy 2019” the federal cabinet on April 8, 2024 approved the summary through circulation. The Establishment Division will lead the headhunting process through establishment of a common pool of headhunting firms by following the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules and Regulations for facilitation of the following Ministries/ Divisions: (i) Finance Division; (ii) Commerce Division;(iii) Information Technology and Telecommunication Division; (iv) Science and Technology Division;(v) Petroleum Division; (vi) Power Division; (vii) National Food Security and Research Division; (viii) Water Resources Division; (ix) Industries and Production Division; and (x) Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Division.

According to the summary, Prime Minister’s Office (PMU) constituted a committee for finalisation of proposals for increasing talent pool of the Federal Government to be chaired by the Finance Minister to deliberate upon different proposals. The Committee reviewed the Special Professional Experts/ highly-skilled and specialised manpower introduced by the federal government in 2019 and made recommendations for the appointment of Technical Advisors, Consultants, Research Associate/ Young Professionals.

The Committee also proposed to hire consultants/ professionals on full-time or part-time from around the globe with special expertise for the government from the open market with the support/ sponsorship of private sector.

