AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,106 Increased By 48.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-17

‘Delay’ by SEL in achieving COD: NTDC claims $13m LDs

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has claimed Liquidated Damages (LDs) of over $13 million from Siddiqsons Energy Limited (SEL), as it is entitled to LDs under the PPA and the CCoE decision before signing of the subject PPA, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Managing Director NTDC, sources said, referred to the Committee meeting on pending issues related to 330-MW Thar Coal Power Plant by Siddiqsons Energy Limited (SEL) held on April 1, 2024 at Ministry of Planning and Development and Special Initiatives under the chair Secretary to APEX committee SIFC Islamabad, wherein the exact amount of NTDC Liquidated Damages (LDS) recoverable from SEL was required to be submitted to the Power Division for onward submission to the APEX Committee of SIFC.

In this regard, NTDC stated that NTDC LDS amounting to $13.276 million is recoverable from SEL on account of LDs due to delay in achieving COD. The exact amount of LDs is $13, 276,592 calculated under Section 9.4 (d) (ii) of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between the CPPAG and SEL.

330-MW SEL plant: PPIB to hold competitive bidding on behalf of KE

“If the Company (SEL) is in breach of its obligation under Section 4.1 (b) to achieve the Commercial Operation Date by the Required Commercial Operations Date, then for each month the Company shall pay ...an amount equal to $ 6.435 per kW of contract capacity per month subject to accrual of actual payments to be made by NTDC to PMLTC and proportionate to utilised capacity of the HVDC Transmission Line until the Commercial Operations Date is achieved.

The Parties acknowledge that this amount is inclusive of the capacity payment payable by NTDC for the HVDC Transmission Line in pursuance of the Cabinet Committee on Energy’s decision as notified on February 1, 20182.

The Parties further acknowledge and agree that it would be difficult or impossible at the date of this Agreement to determine with absolute precision the amount of damages that would or might be incurred by the Power Purchaser as a result of the company’s failure to perform those matters for which liquidated damages are provided under the section 9.4”.

According to MD, NTDC, he is aware that the PPA under Section 2.1 (d) states that PPA shall become effective in its “entirety” once the notice of financial close is received from the PPIB.

Since the financial close has not been achieved and Letter of Support (LoS) is under the cancellation process by the PPIB and performance guarantee amounting $ 3,500,000 has also been encashed by the PPIB the same has been communicated through PPIB, wherein it was stated that the SEL failed to achieve financial close despite obtaining seven extensions through amendments in the LoS.

“NTDC believes that irrespective of the fact that the PPA has not been effective in its entirety yet the interconnection work described under Schedule 3 of the PPA, which includes design, engineering, construction, installation and commissioning of interconnection facilities has already been performed by NTDC under the Agreement,” MD NTDC added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CCOE Power Division NTDC CPPAG PPA Siddiqsons Energy Limited SIFC

Comments

200 characters

‘Delay’ by SEL in achieving COD: NTDC claims $13m LDs

24.8pc inflation forecast: IMF projects 2pc growth

Riyadh eyes significant investment in Pakistan: Saudi FM

KSA foreign minister meets PM

Jul-Feb LSM posts negative growth YoY

Investment: KSA assured of maximum support, facilitation

Amending hiring rules approved for SPPS recruitments

‘Withheld’ renewable energy projects: PFREIF accuses Power Div of misguiding SIFC

Iran says working to safeguard oil exports in region

Oil price spike threatens IMF global outlook

Read more stories