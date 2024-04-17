Iran says working to safeguard oil exports in region

MOSCOW: Iran’s Deputy Oil Minister Morteza Shahmirzaei told a conference in Moscow via video link on Tuesday that his country was working to ensure that energy exports in the Middle East region are carried out without interruption after an attack on Israel.

All countries and players should adhere to the principles of “non-harm” to energy producers to ensure stability, he also said through an interpreter.

Iran has pledged to respond to any action against its interests, a day after Israel warned it will repsond to Tehran’s weekend drone and missile attack.

“We continue to do everything to ensure that energy exports in our region are carried out without problems; we are committed to stabilising the energy market,” Shahmirzaei said.

“We will ensure the stability of the energy market. All countries and players need to adhere to the principles of non-harm to energy producers to ensure stability.”

Iran produces more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil, about 3% of global output, as a major producer within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).