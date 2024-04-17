AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,106 Increased By 48.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-17

Oil price spike threatens IMF global outlook

AFP Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

WASHINGTON: The recent oil price spike fueled by rising Middle East tensions has the potential to derail the IMF’s “relatively good” outlook for the world economy, its chief economist told AFP.

“We are projecting a global economy that is quite resilient for 2024,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said in an interview ahead of the publication of the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook (WEO) report on Tuesday.

The IMF now expects the world economy to grow by 3.2 percent this year and next, and inflation to continue to ease from its post-pandemic high, hitting 5.9 percent this year, and 4.5 percent next year amid elevated interest rates in many countries. “The news is relatively good,” Gourinchas said. “One of the things that could derail that path towards disinflation would be some disruption in oil prices or energy prices or commodity prices,” he continued.

IMF not onboard with energy ministry’s tariff rationalisation, circular debt management plans

“So far, we’ve seen some pressure in oil prices, but it’s way too early to figure out whether that will be sustained,” he added.

“A lot of the news have been very good on the United States economy over the last six months,” Gourinchas said, pointing to robust US productivity growth, an immigration-driven boost in the labor supply, and “quite a bit of public spending.”

The rise in foreign-born workers in the US “increases the capacity of the economy to produce more and it also moderates the pressures on the labor market,” he said. “We’re still expecting inflation to come down in the course of 2024, and to leave the Federal Reserve in a position where it will be able to start cutting rates later in the year,” he said. In contrast to the resilient US economy, the IMF expects European growth to continue at a more lackluster pace in the short term, predicting 0.8 percent growth for the euro area this year, picking up slightly to 1.5 percent in 2025. “The consequences of the energy shock are still there to some extent, although this has moderated quite a bit,” Gourinchas said. “But let’s not forget that we have tight monetary policy, and that monetary policy is increasing the cost for borrowing and for households and businesses,” he added. Unlike the US, European consumers and businesses are also feeling much less confident in the health of the overall economy, according to Gourinchas. “That means less consumption, less aggregate demand, less investment,” he said.

IMF Oil prices Oil World Economic Outlook IMF and Pakistan WEO IMF global outlook

Comments

200 characters

Oil price spike threatens IMF global outlook

24.8pc inflation forecast: IMF projects 2pc growth

Riyadh eyes significant investment in Pakistan: Saudi FM

KSA foreign minister meets PM

Jul-Feb LSM posts negative growth YoY

Investment: KSA assured of maximum support, facilitation

Amending hiring rules approved for SPPS recruitments

‘Delay’ by SEL in achieving COD: NTDC claims $13m LDs

‘Withheld’ renewable energy projects: PFREIF accuses Power Div of misguiding SIFC

Iran says working to safeguard oil exports in region

Read more stories