Baseless propaganda: Commanders vow to initiate stern legal action

INP Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

RAWALPINDI: The 264th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters on Tuesday took serious notice of the baseless propaganda against the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and the security forces, and resolved to launch strict legal action against the perpetrators.

“The forum noted with concern the malicious propaganda campaign meant to demoralise the armed forces and underscored that unfounded and baseless allegations on LEAs and security forces have become a fashion and are part of the larger design to drive a wedge between the people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

We will not allow such efforts to succeed and as per the law and Constitution, stern action will be ensured,” an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada (martyrs) including officers and men of the armed forces, LEAs and the citizens who have laid their lives for peace and stability in the country.

The COAS appreciated the untiring efforts of Pakistan Army and LEAs in successfully thwarting several terrorist attacks and neutralising key terrorist commanders during the ongoing counterterrorism operations. He directed the commanders to pro-actively deny any space to the terrorists.

The Army Chief said, “The Armed Forces and LEAs of Pakistan, fully backed by the resilient nation, remain determined to permanently eliminate this menace from Pakistan, In sha’Allah”.

The forum condemned the heinous terrorist attack against Chinese nationals in Besham as well as the killing of innocent civilians in Balochistan.

