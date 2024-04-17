FCA mechanism: CPPA-G seeks Rs2.94/unit positive adjustment for April

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency–Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought a positive adjustment of Rs2.94 per unit for consumers of Distribution Companies (Discos) for April 2024 under the monthly fuel charges adjustment mechanism.

According to the Power Division, as a result of the government’s efforts, the request for a reduction in electricity bills of the consumers has been submitted to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for the third consecutive month.

The Nepra will give an advertisement in print media in a day or two along with generation data of April 2024 which made a basis for a positive adjustment of Rs2.94 per unit.

The Nepra will also fix a date for the public on the petition of the CPPA-G.

The Power Division, in its official statement, has stated that consumers bill of month of April 2024 have been brought down to Rs4.92 per unit from Rs7.06 per unit in March 2024.

The Power Division has further claimed that bills of May 2024 will be slashed by Rs4.12 per unit compared to March.

Power Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has stated that through a possible saving in fuel price, the fruits will be delivered to the people.

