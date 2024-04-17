Power generation from Neelum Jhelum restricted to 530MW

LAHORE: Electricity generation from Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station has been restricted to 530 MW due to decrease in head race tunnel pressure on April 03, 2024.

This precautionary measure has been taken to observe the behaviour of pressure fluctuation. Generation from the power station will be increased gradually after analysis and deliberations with the project consultants.

Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station remained on full generation of 969 MW from March 28, 2024.

It is important to note that all possible maintenance has been carried out during the observation. This maintenance includes cleaning of trash racks installed at the intake gates in the reservoir, flushing of all three de-sanders, flushing of pressure gauge installed at the power house and inspection of the spiral cases of the generating units.

