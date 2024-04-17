KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 38.033 billion and the number of lots traded was 27,262.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 21.949 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.081 billion), Silver (PKR 3.726 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.424 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.355 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.283 billion), SP 500 (PKR 311.160 million), Copper (PKR 269.373 million), DJ (PKR 255.555 million), Japan Equity (PKR 163.136 million), Natural Gas (PKR 158.645 million) and Brent (PKR 54.079 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 6 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 17.420 million were traded.

