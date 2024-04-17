AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
April 16, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        15-Apr-24      12-Apr-24      11-Apr-24      10-Apr-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104946       0.104989       0.104682        0.10416
Euro                             0.809499       0.809404       0.812787       0.818171
Japanese yen                    0.0049525      0.0049661       0.004956       0.004965
U.K. pound                       0.949163       0.947585       0.949981       0.956642
U.S. dollar                      0.759665       0.759861       0.757561        0.75338
Algerian dinar                  0.0056427                       0.00563       0.005604
Australian dollar                0.492871       0.495885       0.494157       0.498813
Botswana pula                   0.0553036      0.0554699       0.055302       0.055524
Brazilian real                                  0.147954       0.149247       0.148748
Brunei dollar                    0.558413       0.560618       0.559871
Canadian dollar                                 0.551984       0.553287       0.551079
Chilean peso                    0.0007876       0.000794       0.000794       0.000801
Czech koruna                    0.0319617      0.0319511       0.032011       0.032259
Danish krone                     0.108503       0.108494       0.108947       0.109683
Indian rupee                    0.0091041      0.0091118                      0.009052
Israeli New Shekel               0.204431       0.202252       0.201425       0.202849
Korean won                      0.0005539      0.0005572       0.000559
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46644
Malaysian ringgit                0.159009        0.15935
Mauritian rupee                 0.0162211      0.0163484
Mexican peso                    0.0455845       0.046029       0.045692
New Zealand dollar               0.451393       0.456638       0.453097       0.456511
Norwegian krone                 0.0696282                      0.069959       0.070736
Omani rial                        1.97572
Peruvian sol                                    0.204636       0.203561
Philippine peso                 0.0134482       0.013395
Polish zloty                     0.188929       0.190046       0.190788       0.191876
Qatari riyal                     0.208699
Russian ruble                    0.008117      0.0081319       0.008083       0.008082
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202577                      0.202016       0.200901
Singapore dollar                 0.558413       0.560618       0.559871
South African rand              0.0402403      0.0406634       0.040295       0.040564
Swedish krona                   0.0699577       0.070487       0.071553
Swiss franc                       0.83178       0.831722       0.830431       0.833662
Thai baht                                                       0.02068       0.020738
Trinidadian dollar               0.112475       0.112035
U.A.E. dirham                                   0.206279       0.205141
Uruguayan peso                  0.0195901       0.019593       0.019549
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF SDR

