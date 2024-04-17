WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 16, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 15-Apr-24 12-Apr-24 11-Apr-24 10-Apr-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104946 0.104989 0.104682 0.10416 Euro 0.809499 0.809404 0.812787 0.818171 Japanese yen 0.0049525 0.0049661 0.004956 0.004965 U.K. pound 0.949163 0.947585 0.949981 0.956642 U.S. dollar 0.759665 0.759861 0.757561 0.75338 Algerian dinar 0.0056427 0.00563 0.005604 Australian dollar 0.492871 0.495885 0.494157 0.498813 Botswana pula 0.0553036 0.0554699 0.055302 0.055524 Brazilian real 0.147954 0.149247 0.148748 Brunei dollar 0.558413 0.560618 0.559871 Canadian dollar 0.551984 0.553287 0.551079 Chilean peso 0.0007876 0.000794 0.000794 0.000801 Czech koruna 0.0319617 0.0319511 0.032011 0.032259 Danish krone 0.108503 0.108494 0.108947 0.109683 Indian rupee 0.0091041 0.0091118 0.009052 Israeli New Shekel 0.204431 0.202252 0.201425 0.202849 Korean won 0.0005539 0.0005572 0.000559 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46644 Malaysian ringgit 0.159009 0.15935 Mauritian rupee 0.0162211 0.0163484 Mexican peso 0.0455845 0.046029 0.045692 New Zealand dollar 0.451393 0.456638 0.453097 0.456511 Norwegian krone 0.0696282 0.069959 0.070736 Omani rial 1.97572 Peruvian sol 0.204636 0.203561 Philippine peso 0.0134482 0.013395 Polish zloty 0.188929 0.190046 0.190788 0.191876 Qatari riyal 0.208699 Russian ruble 0.008117 0.0081319 0.008083 0.008082 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202577 0.202016 0.200901 Singapore dollar 0.558413 0.560618 0.559871 South African rand 0.0402403 0.0406634 0.040295 0.040564 Swedish krona 0.0699577 0.070487 0.071553 Swiss franc 0.83178 0.831722 0.830431 0.833662 Thai baht 0.02068 0.020738 Trinidadian dollar 0.112475 0.112035 U.A.E. dirham 0.206279 0.205141 Uruguayan peso 0.0195901 0.019593 0.019549 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024