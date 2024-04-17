Markets Print 2024-04-17
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (April 16, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.16 279.68 AED 75.32 76.04
EURO 293.07 295.87 SAR 73.30 73.97
GBP 343.96 347.24 INTERBANK 278.00 278.50
JPY 1.76 1.81
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments