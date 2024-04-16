Saudi FM confident Pakistan visit will deliver ‘significant benefits’ for two countries

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has expressed confidence that his Pakistan visit will yield “significant benefits” for the two countries by realizing the potential of untapped economic development, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

“In our meetings, especially with the SIFC, we were extremely impressed by the proactive attitude,” he said at a press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar.

“I can say that there is a big opportunity to increase the level of investment which is already on the table.”

In an effort to expedite the $5 billion investment in Pakistan, a delegation led by Prince Faisal landed in Pakistan on Monday.

More to follow