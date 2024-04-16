FM Dar assures full facilitation to Saudi Arabia for its investments in Pakistan

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Tuesday assured full facilitation to Saudi Arabia for its investments in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Islamabad today with a Saudi delegation led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud in attendance, Dar said Saudi engagements and investments will be handled with utmost respect and institutionalized commitment from our side ensuring that together we achieve remarkable success.

The Foreign Minister said the bonds between the two fraternal countries are set to strengthen further through their collaborative efforts

He noted that investment in Pakistan is not only a placement of capital but it will also be instrumental in forging a partnership that promises mutual prosperity and progress.

He said the Saudi investments also stand to make a sterling contribution to regional peace and stability.

Highlighting the potential of investments in diverse sectors including agriculture, energy, and mining, he said our goal is to transform Pakistan into a hub of economic activity and innovation, creating an attractive environment for global investors, especially our Saudi brothers.

Ishaq Dar said the Special Investment Facilitation Council will ensure the investment processes are swift and mutually beneficial, embodying our commitment to facilitating foreign direct investment in Pakistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia needed to work closely to expedite the first phase of Saudi investments in the country.

The development comes days after the two countries vowed to fast-track an investment package worth $5 billion.

The PM also informed the Saudi delegation about the SIFC and its initiatives to promote investment in Pakistan.