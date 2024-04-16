Attock Cement completes expansion of production capacity by 1.28mn tons

Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL), a subsidiary of Pharaon Investment Group Limited Holding S.A.L, Lebanon, said it has completed its construction and installation work of expanding its capacity by 1.28 million tons as its new production line becomes operational.

The company, engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cement, shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to inform that construction and installation work with respect to the additional line of 1,275,000 tons cement per annum at our manufacturing site at Hub, Balochistan has been successfully completed,” read the notice.

The company shared that the new line is operational and production has commenced with effect from April 16, 2024.

Incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1981, ACPL has succeeded in exporting a huge quality of clinker and cement both in bags and bulk to the UAE, South Africa, Iraq, Sri Lanka, and many other countries.

The company also has the facility of supplying cement in bulk besides producing low-alkali cement for some of its markets.

Attock Cement Pakistan Limited

As per the company’s latest financial results, the net sales revenue of APCL, during the first half of fiscal year 2023-2024, increased by Rs4.3 billion (41%) over the corresponding period, clocking in at Rs14.64 billion.

During the period under review, production cost per ton decreased by Rs195 per ton (2%) as global coal prices showed some weaknesses and it helped the company reduce its fuel cost, the company shared.

However, the said reduction was completely offset by a massive increase in power tariff and other inflationary increases in raw materials, transportation, and other ancillary costs, it added.