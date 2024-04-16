AIRLINK 67.67 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (4.77%)
BOP 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 71.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
FCCL 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
FFBL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.59%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HBL 116.85 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (5.27%)
HUBC 131.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.28%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.76%)
MLCF 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.14%)
OGDC 134.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.78%)
PAEL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
PIAA 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
PPL 115.49 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.47%)
PRL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
PTC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
SEARL 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SNGP 67.01 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.85%)
SSGC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
TELE 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPLP 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.6%)
TRG 70.09 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.51%)
UNITY 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,353 Increased By 28.7 (0.39%)
BR30 24,307 Increased By 249.3 (1.04%)
KSE100 70,833 Increased By 288.2 (0.41%)
KSE30 23,316 Increased By 125.2 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli military vows response to Iran attack as calls for restraint mount

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2024 12:35pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israelis awaited word on how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would respond to Iran’s first-ever direct attack as international pressure for restraint grew amid fears of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Netanyahu on Monday summoned his war cabinet for the second time in less than 24 hours to weigh a response to Iran’s weekend missile and drone attack, a government source said.

Military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said Israel would respond.

He provided no details.

“This launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, and drones into Israeli territory will be met with a response,” he said at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, which sustained some damage in Saturday night’s attack.

The prospect of Israeli retaliation has alarmed many Iranians already enduring economic pain and tighter social and political controls since protests in 2022-23.

Iran launched the attack in retaliation for what it says was an April 1 Israeli airstrike on its embassy compound in Damascus, and signalled that it does not seek further escalation.

While the attack caused no deaths and limited damage, it has increased fears of open warfare between the long-time foes and fuelled concerns that violence rooted in the Gaza war is spreading.

US President Joe Biden told Netanyahu at the weekend that the United States, which helped Israel blunt the Iranian attack, will not participate in an Israeli counter-strike.

Since the war in Gaza began in October, clashes have erupted between Israel and Iran-aligned groups in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

Israel, Iran trade accusations at Security Council meeting

Israel said four of its soldiers were wounded hundreds of meters inside Lebanese territory overnight.

It appeared to be the first such known incident since the Gaza war erupted, although there have been several exchanges of fire between Israel and Lebanon’s armed group Hezbollah.

“We’re on the edge of the cliff and we have to move away from it,” Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign affairs chief, told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

“We have to step on the brakes and reverse gear.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron made similar appeals. Washington and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also have called for restraint.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby declined on Monday to say if Biden urged Netanyahu in talks on Saturday night to exercise restraint in responding to Iran.

“We don’t want to see a war with Iran. We don’t want to see a regional conflict,” Kirby told a briefing, adding that it was for Israel to decide “whether and how they’ll respond.”

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, in calls on Monday with counterparts in the Middle East and Europe, said “while the United States does not seek escalation, we will continue to defend Israel and US personnel,” the Pentagon said.

Russia has refrained from publicly criticising its ally Iran but has also urged restraint.

“Further escalation is in no one’s interests,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. China said it believed Iran could “handle the situation well and spare the region further turmoil” while safeguarding its sovereignty and dignity.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a phone call on Monday that China also appreciated Iran’s emphasis on not targeting regional and neighbouring countries, according to the official Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.

Iran mounted its attack after the April 1 killing in Damascus of seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards officers, including two senior commanders. Israel neither confirmed nor denied carrying out the strike.

G7 mulls iran sanctions

Iran’s retaliatory attack, involving more than 300 missiles and drones, caused modest damage in Israel and wounded a 7-year-old girl. Most were shot down by Israel’s Iron Dome defence system and with help from the US, Britain, France and Jordan.

In Gaza itself, where more than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive according to Gaza health ministry figures, Iran’s action drew applause.

Israel began its campaign against Hamas after the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 253 hostages by Israeli tallies.

Allies urge Israel to show restraint after Iranian attack

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Group of Seven major democracies were working on a package of coordinated measures against Iran. “I spoke to my fellow G7 leaders, we are united in our condemnation of this attack,” Sunak said in parliament.

Italy, which holds the rotating G7 presidency, said it was open to new sanctions and suggested any new measures would target individuals.

In an interview with Reuters, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said all G7 members would have to back new sanctions.

Iran’s attack has disrupted travel, with at least a dozen airlines cancelling or rerouting flights, and Europe’s aviation regulator reaffirming advice that airlines use caution in Israeli and Iranian airspace.

Israel White House Josep Borrell Hezbollah President Emmanuel Macron David Cameron British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Iran’s attack on Israel Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani Military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi Nevatim Airbase European Union’s

Comments

200 characters

Israeli military vows response to Iran attack as calls for restraint mount

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Global lender recommends tax policy reforms

Aurangzeb, USPBC team discuss investment

Infrastructure financing support: ADB wing rates TA as ‘successful, relevant’

Oil prices rise on China growth, Middle East tensions

World Bank quantifies Pakistan’s financing needs

IDEAS-2024: MoC hesitant about extending 100pc subsidy

Solar energy projects: PM orders swift steps towards foreign investment

NEECA convenes meeting: Plan to export green hydrogen to China, Japan will be discussed

Petroleum products: Foreign suppliers allowed to maintain inventories in bulk

Read more stories