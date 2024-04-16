AIRLINK 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.35%)
BOP 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
FCCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
FFBL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.81%)
FFL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.15%)
HUBC 131.85 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.59%)
KOSM 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.37%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.32%)
OGDC 135.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.38%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.91%)
PIAA 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PPL 115.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.82%)
PRL 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
PTC 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
SEARL 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.66%)
SNGP 67.00 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
SSGC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.84%)
TRG 69.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,371 Increased By 46 (0.63%)
BR30 24,361 Increased By 303.9 (1.26%)
KSE100 70,915 Increased By 370.7 (0.53%)
KSE30 23,336 Increased By 145 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovering at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 16 Apr, 2024 11:16am

The Pakistani rupee registered a minor gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 278.10, a gain of Re0.02 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee registered a marginal decline to settle at 278.12 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

Internationally, the US dollar stood just off its highest since early November against a handful of peer currencies on Tuesday, raising intervention worries as the yen languished at its lowest level since 1990 following hotter-than-expected US retail sales.

In the US, retail sales rose 0.7% last month, compared with the 0.3% rise that economists polled by Reuters had forecast.

Data for February was also revised higher to show sales rebounding 0.9%, which was the largest gain in just over a year, instead of the previously reported 0.6%.

The latest data has raised more questions about when the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates, following robust employment gains in March and a pick-up in consumer inflation.

Markets are now pricing in a 41% chance of the Fed cutting rates in July, compared with around 50% before the data, according to CME FedWatch tool.

The US dollar index touched 106.27, the highest since Nov. 2, after the data. It last hovered around 106.23.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Tuesday as the Chinese economy grew faster than expected, while heightened tensions in the Middle East also kept markets on edge after Israel said it would respond to Iran’s weekend missile and drone attack.

Brent futures for June delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $90.58 a barrel by 0437 GMT. US crude futures for May delivery rose 49 cents, or 0.6%, to $85.90 a barrel.

The benchmarks rose on the back of solid economic growth in China, the world’s biggest oil importer.

This is an intra-day update

dollar index interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Dollar's rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar buying and selling interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Global lender recommends tax policy reforms

Aurangzeb, USPBC team discuss investment

Infrastructure financing support: ADB wing rates TA as ‘successful, relevant’

Oil prices rise on solid China growth, Middle East tensions

World Bank quantifies Pakistan’s financing needs

IDEAS-2024: MoC hesitant about extending 100pc subsidy

Solar energy projects: PM orders swift steps towards foreign investment

NEECA convenes meeting: Plan to export green hydrogen to China, Japan will be discussed

Petroleum products: Foreign suppliers allowed to maintain inventories in bulk

Read more stories