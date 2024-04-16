Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a minor gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 278.10, a gain of Re0.02 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee registered a marginal decline to settle at 278.12 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

Internationally, the US dollar stood just off its highest since early November against a handful of peer currencies on Tuesday, raising intervention worries as the yen languished at its lowest level since 1990 following hotter-than-expected US retail sales.

In the US, retail sales rose 0.7% last month, compared with the 0.3% rise that economists polled by Reuters had forecast.

Data for February was also revised higher to show sales rebounding 0.9%, which was the largest gain in just over a year, instead of the previously reported 0.6%.

The latest data has raised more questions about when the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates, following robust employment gains in March and a pick-up in consumer inflation.

Markets are now pricing in a 41% chance of the Fed cutting rates in July, compared with around 50% before the data, according to CME FedWatch tool.

The US dollar index touched 106.27, the highest since Nov. 2, after the data. It last hovered around 106.23.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Tuesday as the Chinese economy grew faster than expected, while heightened tensions in the Middle East also kept markets on edge after Israel said it would respond to Iran’s weekend missile and drone attack.

Brent futures for June delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $90.58 a barrel by 0437 GMT. US crude futures for May delivery rose 49 cents, or 0.6%, to $85.90 a barrel.

The benchmarks rose on the back of solid economic growth in China, the world’s biggest oil importer.

