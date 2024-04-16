AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,106 Increased By 48.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips on easing Middle East supply concerns

Reuters Published April 16, 2024 Updated April 16, 2024 07:25pm

LONDON: Oil dipped for a second day on Tuesday as concerns about Middle East supply eased after Iran’s weekend attack on Israel while stronger than expected U.S. retail sales dampened investor hopes for demand-spurring cuts to interest rates.

Prices, however, held a narrow range after data showed that top oil consumer China’s economy grew faster than expected in the past quarter, with further support from the International Monetary Fund forecasting another year of slow but steady growth for the global economy.

Brent futures for June delivery fell 31 cents, or 0.3%, to $89.79 a barrel by 1315 GMT. U.S. crude for May slipped 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.09.

Oil prices slip after Iran attack, US economic data

“The balancing act between sticky inflation, a hesitant Fed and the gradual move towards a full-blown regional conflict keeps oil … in its range,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

“Material disruption to oil production, supply or shipping must take place to approach the $100 a barrel milestone. Currently such a development appears implausible.”

Concern that Iran would respond to the strike on its embassy compound in Damascus helped to send Brent to $92.18 on Friday for its highest since October.

But prices fell on Monday after Iran’s attack on Israel proved to be less damaging than anticipated, easing concerns of a quickly intensifying conflict that could disrupt supply.

“As the risk to supply is waning and a military response from Israel looks less likely as more time passes, prices are holding steady,” said Rystad Energy’s Jorge Leon. “Tensions are high and either party’s next moves are hard to predict.”

Iran will respond to any action against its interests, President Ebrahim Raisi, he was reported as saying by the Iranian Student News Agency a day after Israel warned it will respond to Tehran’s weekend drone and missile attack.

Meanwhile, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson flagged more sanctions to come on Russia and Iran in coming spending legislation.

Iran produces more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil as a major producer within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Crude Oil Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries WTI Chinese economy China growth Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Comments

200 characters

Oil slips on easing Middle East supply concerns

Army reaffirms commitment to support govt achieve sustainable socioeconomic growth

PM Shehbaz stresses need to fast-track first phase of Saudi investments

Pakistan and IMF discussing new multi-billion-dollar programme, finance minister says

Saudi FM confident Pakistan visit will deliver ‘significant benefits’ for two countries

Rupee records further decline against US dollar

KSE-100 sees resistance at 71,000, closes session in red

Gold hits another all-time high, is now near Rs250,000 per tola in Pakistan

Govt pins increase in prices of petroleum products to global hike in rates

FM Dar assures full facilitation to Saudi Arabia for its investments in Pakistan

Aurangzeb explains why Pakistan needs larger, longer IMF programme

Read more stories