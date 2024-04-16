Aurangzeb, USPBC team discuss investment

WASHINGTON DC: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb met with a delegation from the US Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) Monday, in Washington DC to discuss the government’s commitment to improving the business climate in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister highlighted the government’s dedication to attracting both foreign and domestic investments in key sectors. These sectors include agriculture, IT, mines & minerals, and energy.