Heavy rainfall in Islamabad: Water accumulation issues addressed

ISLAMABAD: Under the directive of the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), collaborative efforts from the CDA, the MCI, and the ICT teams were instrumental in swiftly addressing water accumulation issues during heavy rainfall in Islamabad on Monday.

With a proactive response to citizen complaints and strategic interventions, including the use of dewatering pumps, the teams ensured timely clearance of standing water, mitigating potential difficulties for residents.

Additionally, special measures were implemented on highways to maintain traffic flow, minimising the risk of congestion.

Notably, staff holidays were cancelled, and duties were reorganised to ensure continuous monitoring and assistance in low-lying areas, underscoring the commitment to public safety amid adverse weather conditions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024