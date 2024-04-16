Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-16

Heavy rainfall in Islamabad: Water accumulation issues addressed

Recorder Report Published 16 Apr, 2024 03:38am

ISLAMABAD: Under the directive of the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), collaborative efforts from the CDA, the MCI, and the ICT teams were instrumental in swiftly addressing water accumulation issues during heavy rainfall in Islamabad on Monday.

With a proactive response to citizen complaints and strategic interventions, including the use of dewatering pumps, the teams ensured timely clearance of standing water, mitigating potential difficulties for residents.

Additionally, special measures were implemented on highways to maintain traffic flow, minimising the risk of congestion.

Notably, staff holidays were cancelled, and duties were reorganised to ensure continuous monitoring and assistance in low-lying areas, underscoring the commitment to public safety amid adverse weather conditions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CDA ICT Rainfall MCI

Comments

200 characters

Heavy rainfall in Islamabad: Water accumulation issues addressed

KE’s TDS arrears: MoF asks PD to provide year-wise details

Solar energy projects: PM orders swift steps towards foreign investment

IDEAS-2024: MoC hesitant about extending 100pc subsidy

WB quantifies Pakistan’s financing needs

Infrastructure financing support: ADB wing rates TA as ‘successful, relevant’

Global lender recommends tax policy reforms

‘Defunct’ SME Bank: ECC approves over Rs4.11bn to clear employees’ dues

NEECA convenes meeting: Plan to export green hydrogen to China, Japan will be discussed

Petroleum products: Foreign suppliers allowed to maintain inventories in bulk

Major crops at risk: Significant challenges may hit agri growth target

Read more stories