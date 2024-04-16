Brecorder Logo
Total number of registered voters surges to 130.136m

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 16 Apr, 2024 03:38am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday declared that the total number of registered voters in the country has surged to 130.136 million from 128.59 million on the eve of the February 8 general elections.

According to the latest data released by ECP, the registered voters to date stand at 130.136 million, with 70.043 million males and 60.092 million females, reflecting an increase of 1.546 million voters since the February 8 elections.

Islamabad has a total of 1.094 million voters, including 0.52 million females and 0.574 million males.

According to statistics released by ECP, the latest figures of voters include 70.40 million males and 60.92 million females.

The ECP said that in Punjab, the total voter count exceeds 74.93 million.

In Sindh, the total voter count is 27.259 million, with 14.4612 million male voters and over 12.382 million female voters.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the third-largest province of the country, is home to over 22.83 million registered voters whereas, in Balochistan, the total number of registered voters has crossed 5.4 million.

According to ECP, the number of registered voters in February 2018 was 128 million.

“The ECP’s commitment to transparency is evident in this disclosure, providing citizens with accurate electoral information,” it added.

