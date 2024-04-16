Investment from UK ‘AI, HealthTech, FinTech sectors have great potential’

ISLAMABAD: The Artificial Intelligence (AI), HealthTech, and FinTech sectors have great potential in shaping Pakistan’s economic future by attracting investment from United Kingdom (UK).

According to the details received here on Monday, the Economic Minister’s office in Pakistan High Commission, London arranged an investment event “Beyond Borders: Investing in Pakistani Entrepreneurial Talent.”

Pakistan High Commissioner in London Dr Mohammad Faisal also spoke on the occasion.

The event served as a platform for Pakistani entrepreneurs to showcase their potential to a global audience, with a focus on startups in FinTech, AI, and HealthTech.

The guests, including seasoned entrepreneurs, investors, and representatives from venture capital firms, converged to explore opportunities in Pakistan & burgeoning startup landscape.

Entrepreneurs working in Artificial Intelligence (AI), HealthTech, and FinTech engaged in dialogue highlighting the transformative potential of these sectors in shaping Pakistan’s economic future.

The proceedings commenced with an inspiring address by the Economic Minister Dr Samina Taslim Zehra, where she emphasised the role of institutions like SIFC in continuity of policies to attract investment. She said that a large young and tech savvy was the key to economic development in Pakistan. Several Pakistan based entrepreneurs shared their success stories, emphasising the role of startups in driving innovation and sustainable growth.

The audience engagement was high, with participants exchanging ideas and insights on how strategic investments can propel Pakistan into a hub of entrepreneurial excellence.

Keynote speakers brought diverse perspectives to the table. Tram Ann, Co-founder of the Centre of Finance, Technology, and Entrepreneurship, highlighted the impact of emerging technologies on workforce dynamics.

Robbina Qureshi, a Senior Manager in Data and AI at KPMG, underscored the importance of channeling investments into Pakistani talent withinthe AI sector.

Shahid Azeem, a renowned entrepreneur and owner of Folio3.com, shared his journey and emphasised the potential for collaboration between UK-based entrepreneurs and Pakistan, particularly in the field of FinTech.

The event also provided a platform for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas, showcasing the depth of talent within the community.

The concluding remarks underscored the commitment to fostering collaboration and investment, with shields presented to speakers and panelists in recognition of their contributions.

With bridges built and partnerships forged, the event sets the stage for future collaborations and tangible investments in Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Notable attendees included Tram Ann, Co-founder of the Centre of Finance, Technology, and Entrepreneurship; Robbina Qureshi, Senior Manager in Data and AI at KPMG; Shahid Azeem, Owner of Folio3.com; and Robin Butler, Partner and Head of Impact at Sturgeon Capital who all emphasised the great potential for investment in Pakistan as an emerging market.

