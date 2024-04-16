Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 315,114 of cargo comprising 257,368 tonnes of import cargo and 57,746 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 257,368 comprised of 126,875 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 18,619 tonnes of B Bulk Cargo, 8,710 tonnes of Wheat & 103,164 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 5440 comprised of 2956 tonnes of Containerized Cargo.

Nearly, 2484 containers comprising of 3025 containers import and 3404 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 895 of 20’s and 991 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 39 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 428 of 20’s and 349 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 679 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 08 ships namely, Hyundai Hong kong, Msc Lagos X, Northern Practise, Dubai Glamour, Kota Layang, Xin Run Chen 6 & Cypress Berth at Karachi Port Trust.

About 12 ships namely, Chemroad Orchid, Beijing Bridge, Shun Long, Hansa Europe, Hyundai Hongkong, Feng Hui Hai, Sofia Exoress, Xin Xhang Shu, Msc Lagos X, Maritine Inspiration, Kratos & Oocl Norfolk sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an edible oil carrier ‘TTC Vishaka’ left the Port on today morning while another ship ‘Lusail’ is expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 103,652 tonnes, comprising 9,419 tonnes export cargo carried in 441 Containers was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 8 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Fast, Gall and MSC Nilgun & two more ships, MSC Vilda-X and XT Brightness are scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Container and Chemicals are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, QICT and EVTL on 15th April, while three more containerships, MSC Spring-III, MSC United-VIII and Sea-span Jakarta are due arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 16th April, 2024.

