Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-16

Iron ore climbs on lower shipments, hopes of China stimulus

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2024 03:38am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices extended their rise to hit the highest level in multiple weeks on Monday, bolstered by an obvious reduction in shipments and hopes that top consumer China will roll out more stimulus to prop up its economy.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 2.18% higher at 845.5 yuan ($116.80) a metric ton, the highest since Mar. 26.

The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 1.31% higher at $112.5 a ton, as of 0720 GMT, the highest since Mar. 11. Dalian iron ore rose for a sixth straight trading session, while the Singapore contract rose for a third straight session.

Iron ore shipments from top suppliers Australia and Brazil tumbled by 28.8% week-on-week to 19.19 million tons in the week of Apr.8-14, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

China’s economy is expected to have slowed in the first quarter as a protracted property downturn and weak private-sector confidence weighed on demand, maintaining pressures on policymakers to unveil more stimulus measures.

Also, new-bank lending in China rose less than expected in March from the previous month, while broad credit growth hit a record low and property woes lingered. State-backed Chinese real estate developer Vanke said it is facing short-term liquidity pressures and operational difficulties but has prepared “a basket of plans” to stabilise its business and cut debt.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE recorded gains, with coking coal and coke up 3.97% and 2.92%, respectively.

iron ore Singapore Exchange China’s economy China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore climbs on lower shipments, hopes of China stimulus

KE’s TDS arrears: MoF asks PD to provide year-wise details

Solar energy projects: PM orders swift steps towards foreign investment

IDEAS-2024: MoC hesitant about extending 100pc subsidy

WB quantifies Pakistan’s financing needs

Infrastructure financing support: ADB wing rates TA as ‘successful, relevant’

Global lender recommends tax policy reforms

‘Defunct’ SME Bank: ECC approves over Rs4.11bn to clear employees’ dues

NEECA convenes meeting: Plan to export green hydrogen to China, Japan will be discussed

Petroleum products: Foreign suppliers allowed to maintain inventories in bulk

Major crops at risk: Significant challenges may hit agri growth target

Read more stories