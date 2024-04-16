Minister urges private sector to explore new opportunities

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that increase in exports is inevitable which will also enhance foreign reserves and stable our national economy.

He said that private sector should come forward to explore new opportunities in different fields which can merge the export rate at national level.

While presiding over an important meeting of the business community and investors at the Governor House Karachi, the Federal Minister stressed the need to take special measures, especially in view of Pak-Saudi investment and export agreements. He said that for export purpose we have to enhance the capacity of our working in export sector which would ultimately help us to create more jobs through investment.

Federal Minister urged the private sector to find new opportunities to invest domestically and abroad, for which the Government will provide them with all possible facilities. He welcomed the visit of high-level delegation from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He expressed the hope that the private sector will take full advantage of this opportunity, which will also boost bilateral trade between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

In the meeting, Federal Secretary Commerce Saleh Farooqui gave a briefing regarding our present export situation. He said that there is a wide scope in the fields of Agriculture, Textiles, Information Technology, Pharmaceuticals, Mobiles, Sports equipment, Minerals and other sectors.

The meeting was attended by important business personalities, investors and leaders of the business community who announced their full support from the present Government. The participants also expressed their commitment that they will fully cooperate with the high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia and efforts will be made to increase Pakistan’s exports as much as possible. Chief Executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Zubair Motiwala also specially attended the meeting.

