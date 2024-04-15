Oil tanker ‘mafia’: PM Shehbaz again pushes for renewable energy generation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed relevant authorities to utilise resources for power generation through renewable energy sources.

The PM, who has been seen pushing for renewable energy several times, made these remarks while addressing a high-level meeting to review progress in power sector projects on Monday. The meeting was attended by various ministers and officials representing the power sector.

“Ultimately, we need to move towards renewable energy,” he said, terming crude oil tanker companies as a “mafia” and “parasites eating the wealth of the country”.

“At the moment, we cannot control crude oil imports used for transportation until we bring in the electric transport infrastructure. However, oil imports for power generation can be curbed by diverting to renewable energy, and in the long term it will benefit the country,” he said.

Renewable energy plants to be set up by public sector oil companies: ‘Concrete plan’ sought by PMO

The prime minister appreciated the Punjab government for taking concrete steps to control power theft across the province.

“It is common knowledge that the government strives to reduce electricity theft, and I have come to know that a lot of progress has been made in Punjab, and other provinces would expectedly follow suit,” he said.

“Our electricity transmission system remains dilapidated,” PM Shehbaz admitted. “No matter how much investment is done in the power sector, if our transmission system remains ineffective, the investments would go down the drain,” he said.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz directed the relevant authorities to hire ‘world-class’ consultants to address the issues in the power sector.

The prime minister also directed the relevant authorities to develop a mechanism for the utilization of surplus electricity.

He said that the recent spell of rain is a good omen and would help boost the hydropower generation.