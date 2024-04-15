Pakistan calls for ‘utmost restraint’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday called for “utmost restraint” following Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israel in response to its early attack on Iranian consular office in Syria.

In a carefully worded statement without even mentioning Israel, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that on 2nd April 2024, Pakistan had pointed to the dangers of the attack on an Iranian consular office in Syria as a major escalation in an already volatile region.

“Today’s developments demonstrate the consequences of the breakdown of diplomacy. These also underlined the grave implications in cases where the UN Security Council is unable to fulfill its responsibilities of maintaining international peace and security,” the spokesperson added.

She said that Pakistan is watching with deep concern the ongoing developments in the Middle East. For months, Pakistan has underlined the necessity of international efforts to prevent expansion of hostilities in the region and for a ceasefire in Gaza, she added.

“It is now critically urgent to stabilize the situation and restore peace. We call on all parties to exercise utmost restraint and move towards de-escalation,” she added.

The statement comes in response to Iran launching a swarm of explosive drones and firing missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first ever direct attack on Israeli territory, risking a major escalation in the Middle East. Iran launched the missiles and drone attacks against Israel for what it said was a retaliatory attack against an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven Revolutionary Guards officers, including two senior commanders.

Pakistan, which does not have diplomatic relations with Israel, has repeatedly urged the international community, particularly the backers of Israel to intervene and impose a ceasefire in the Gaza.

