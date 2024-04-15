Six including one Pakistani killed: Pakistan condemns tragic events in Sydney

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan expressed its deep concern and shock over the terrible and tragic events at Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney, Australia in which six people including a Pakistani national were killed. In a statement, the Foreign Office prayed for those who have lost their lives and wished early recovery of injured.

In a statement, Pakistan High Commissioner to Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, confirmed the death of one Pakistani national and injury to another in the attack.

“The victims of horrific attacks at Bondi Junction, Sydney included a Pakistani citizen who lost his life while saving the others.

