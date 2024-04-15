Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-15

Six including one Pakistani killed: Pakistan condemns tragic events in Sydney

Recorder Report Published 15 Apr, 2024 03:56am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan expressed its deep concern and shock over the terrible and tragic events at Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney, Australia in which six people including a Pakistani national were killed. In a statement, the Foreign Office prayed for those who have lost their lives and wished early recovery of injured.

In a statement, Pakistan High Commissioner to Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, confirmed the death of one Pakistani national and injury to another in the attack.

“The victims of horrific attacks at Bondi Junction, Sydney included a Pakistani citizen who lost his life while saving the others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Sydney Pakistani killed

Comments

200 characters

Six including one Pakistani killed: Pakistan condemns tragic events in Sydney

Multiplicity of taxes heavily burdening industrial sector

Saudi foreign minister due today

PPRA seeks proposals on amendment of rules

Punjab govt reduces price of roti

Pakistan calls for ‘utmost restraint’

Israelis rattled by Iranian attack, fear escalation

Gazans flood road north after ‘open checkpoint’ rumours

‘Perpetual poverty’ cannot be our fate: Zardari

Noshki terror attack: Bodies of nine passengers sent to Punjab

Bilawal advocates ‘Charter of National Reconciliation’

Read more stories