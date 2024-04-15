Bilawal advocates ‘Charter of National Reconciliation’

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that all politicians and political parties should work on a ‘Charter of National Reconciliation’ to avoid fighting with each other and shun politics of foul language.

“Rather than playing dharna dharna, we should sit on the table and have a political dialogue to bring improvement in our system, democracy, and institutions through amendments,” he said while addressing a large crowd in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Sunday.

The PPP chief’s recommendation comes as the newly formed alliance of opposition parties Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Aain will launch a massive movement.

Economic stability: PPP vows its support to PM

This alliance kicked off its protest movement against alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections from Balochistan by staging two separate public gatherings in Pishin and Chaman on Saturday. Without naming the multi-party confab, Bilawal described it as the “PNA (Pakistan National Alliance) 2” and added that the alliance was beating drums for alleged vote-rigging to cause “economic and political instability.”

He reminded the parties of the result of such movements, warning them of the risk of dictatorship in the country.

“When Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the PM of this country, some conspirators like ‘nine stars’ started a campaign and thought that they would oust Bhutto and come into power. But because of their campaign Pakistan had to bear dictatorship for 10 years and this risk exists today,” he said.

The country would not develop and democracy would be at the receiving end if politicians make such an environment and not focus on national reconciliation and are involved in politics of bad-mouthing.

While advising the politicians to “come to their senses”, he called for dialogue between political parties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024