Iran launches direct drone strikes at Israel: Israel army

AFP Published April 14, 2024 Updated April 14, 2024 03:27am

JERUSALEM: Iran launched drones at Israel directly from its territory Saturday, the Israeli army said, marking a major escalation of the long-running covert war between the regional foes.

"Iran launched UAVs from its territory towards the territory of the state of Israel," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

"We are working in close cooperation with the United States and our partners in the region in order to act against the launches and intercept them," he said.

Netanyahu says Israel prepared for ‘direct attack from Iran’

Earlier on Saturday Israel warned that Iran would suffer the "consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further" as fears grew of wider conflict more than six months into Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Iran Guards confirm attack under way against Israel: state media

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed early Sunday that a drone and missile attack was under way against Israel in retaliation for a deadly April 1 drone strike on its Damascus consulate.

"In response to the numerous crimes committed by the Zionist regime, including the attack on the consular section... the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired dozens of missiles and drones at specific targets inside the occupied territories (Israel)," state television quoted a Guards statement as saying.

Operation Honest Promise is "being carried out with the approval of the Supreme National Security Council under the supervision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces," the Guards statement said.

Within minutes of the launch, the account on X of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reposted his pledge that the "evil (Israeli) regime will be punished".

Almost an hour after the drones were launched, the Guards fired a "first batch of ballistic missiles at targets deep in the occupied territories (Israel)," the official IRNA news agency said.

The April 1 strike, which was widely blamed on Israel, levelled the five-storey consular annexe of the Iranian embassy in Damascus and killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

