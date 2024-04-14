PTI leader voices concern over rise in crimes

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday strongly condemned the escalating of street crime in Karachi, particularly during the festive occasion of Eid.

He urged the government to take immediate action to address the deteriorating law and order situation in the megacity.

In the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, separate incidents of robbery resulted in the deaths of two citizens, as Syed Turab Zahidi was killed during an attempted robbery near Gulshan Chowrangi, while Major Saad was murdered in a similar incident a few days earlier.

Sheikh visited the homes of Turab Zahidi and Major Saad to offer condolences. He expressed sympathy to both families and gathered details of the incidents. Talking to media, Sheikh lamented the tragic incidents that occurred during Eid He criticised the authorities for their failure to apprehend the perpetrators of these crimes, which have left Karachi residents feeling unsafe in their own city.