Section 144 imposed on Pishin ahead of opposition’s rally

PISHIN: As the six-party opposition alliance — led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — prepares to gather for political rally in Pishin, Section 144 has been imposed by the local government in view of the law and order situation in the district.

As per the notification issued by the district’s deputy commissioner on Friday, a gathering of more than five people will be prohibited in the Pishin with Section 144 also enforced on the closure of important highways.

“The Government of Balochistan Home & Tribal Affairs Department, in exercise of powers conferred under Sub-Section (6) of Section 144 Cr.P.C 1898, has imposed ban on blockade of national/main highways, roads, red zones including processions, rallies and gathering of five (05) or more than five persons/sit-ins across the Province Balochistan with immediate till further orders,’ the notification read. The directives were issued on the order of the provincial government’s home and tribal affairs department.

The district also witnessed heavy rain due to which rainwater has accumulated inside the ground where the opposition is set to hold its inaugural rally. However, measures are being taken to drain the water ahead of the rally.

Meanwhile, the six-party opposition alliance, in its bid to start a formal movement against the government (Saturday), has named its protest campaign “Movement to Protect the Constitution (Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin)”.

The six-party alliance comprises PTI, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP).

During a meeting of the parties in Quetta on Friday night, the strategy for launching the protest movement and today’s public meeting was decided with PkMAP’s Mahmood Khan Achakzai appointed as the president of the movement.

PTI Central General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan, BNP chief Akhtar Mengal, JI acting chief Liaquat Baloch, MWM chief Raja Nasir Abbas and SIC chief Hamid Raza Qadri also attended the meeting.

Speaking to the media, Omar Ayub said that a historic meeting of the opposition alliance was held. He said the name of the opposition movement is “Constitution Protection Tehreek” and its president Achakzai is forming a coordination committee for the movement. It was agreed that the next meetings will be held in Lahore under the action plan on April 29. Furthermore, he said they reject the government based on Form 47 and a country which does not follow the Constitution has no future.

Achakzai said that the Constitution is a social agreement and they will hold rallies from Sunday to protect it. “We will not abuse anyone, we will talk about the supremacy of the Constitution,” he said.

Talking to the media, Mengal said had the movement started 20 years ago, there would not have been any Form 47. He added that political forces and people will play an important role in this movement.

The SIC chief maintained that “Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin” would prove to be a big movement and the party will play a leading role in this movement as the main objective is to establish the supremacy of the Constitution.

MWM’s Allama Nasir Abbas said a law of the jungle is prevailing in the country and they are ready to face every difficulty for the supremacy of the Constitution.