Zelenskiy thanks Germany for new Patriot system at 'critical time'

KYIV: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz for delivering an additional Patriot missile system and supplying more air defence missiles at a "critical time".

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy arrives in Lithuania for summit, war in focus

"A productive conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. I call on all other leaders of partner states to follow this example," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app.