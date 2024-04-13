PM apprised of upcoming IMF-World Bank meetings

LAHORE: Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him about the upcoming visit to the United States.

Spring BoG meetings of World Bank, IMF: Finance minister to lead delegation

The finance minister discussed with the PM his scheduled meetings with the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and other institutions, according to a PM Office press release.

In the meeting, they also deliberated over the overall economic situation of the country.